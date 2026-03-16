Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
PES
55%
Chance of Winning
SYS
45%
Parimatch
T20
Perth Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 430 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
- With 275 runs, Steve Smith is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers have been one of the best teams in this competition thus far as they were consistent and ended up at the top of the table in the group stages. In the playoffs, they went head to head against the Sydney Sixers and they dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game by 48 runs.
Sydney Sixers did not have a great start to the campaign but they managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with five wins in six games and were second on the table. In the last game they beat Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026
Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 334 runs with an average of 41.75. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. So far this season he has scored 268 runs with an average of 24.36 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Smith Steve
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Shaw Lachlan
wicket keeper
Turner Ashton
batsman
Edwards Jack
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Davies Joel
batsman
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Team Form
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have been sensational this season as they have won each of the last four matches.
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have lost just once in the last eight matches, in the last game they knocked out Hobart Hurricanes.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Finn Allen to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Finn Allen was sensational in the last outing against Sydney Sixers as he scored 49 off 30 balls. With 430 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Steve Smith was sublime once again in the last game as he scored a half century against Hobart Hurricanes. With 275 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Cooper Connolly continued his excellent form as he bagged two wickets in the match. With15 wickets so far this season, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has had a good season and with 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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