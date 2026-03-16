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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

PES

55%

Chance of Winning

SYS

45%

Parimatch

1.85
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Perth Stadium

Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers in the Finals of the 2025 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 430 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
  • With 275 runs, Steve Smith is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers have been one of the best teams in this competition thus far as they were consistent and ended up at the top of the table in the group stages. In the playoffs, they went head to head against the Sydney Sixers and they dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game by 48 runs.

Sydney Sixers did not have a great start to the campaign but they managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with five wins in six games and were second on the table. In the last game they beat Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026

Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 334 runs with an average of 41.75. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. So far this season he has scored 268 runs with an average of 24.36 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Player List

Playing

PSC
PSC
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Shaw Lachlan

wicket keeper

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have been sensational this season as they have won each of the last four matches.

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have lost just once in the last eight matches, in the last game they knocked out Hobart Hurricanes.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

T20

Perth Stadium, Perth

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Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85
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Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.95

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Finn Allen to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Finn Allen was sensational in the last outing against Sydney Sixers as he scored 49 off 30 balls. With 430 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steve Smith was sublime once again in the last game as he scored a half century against Hobart Hurricanes. With 275 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Cooper Connolly continued his excellent form as he bagged two wickets in the match. With15 wickets so far this season, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has had a good season and with 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Perth Scorchers will winPerth Scorchers have dominated this fixture this season as they have beaten Sydney Sixers twice this term.
Compare Odds:Perth Scorchers to win - 1.85
Sydney Sixers to win - 1.95
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