Who will win? Sydney Thunder Sydney Sixers Vote 0 votes Facts: With 61 runs, Cameron Bancroft is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

With 78 runs, Jack Edwards is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder were decent last season in the group stages as they ended up with five wins in ten matches and made the playoffs. They made the finals last season. This season they went head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game and they lost the game by four wickets.

Much like their opponents, Sydney Sixers were sensational last season as they ended up second in the group stages and made the finals where they lost against Sydney Thunder. So far this season they have two losses in two games. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Konstas struggled to make an impact last season as has struggled for consistency in the domestic season this term. Even though he scored well in the opening game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam made his debut for Sydney Sixers and has struggled to make an impact this season. In the two games thus far Babar has scored 11 runs with an average of 5.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers Player List

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder were exceptional last season as they made the finals. This season they lost the opening game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have struggled to make an impact this season as so far they have lost both games thus far.

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Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Cameron Bancroft did not have a great season last term but he was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century against Hobart Hurricanes and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Jack Edwards has been impressive this season and has been the standout batter thus far. With 78 runs, Edwards is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green did not have a great game against Hobart Hurricanes regardless we are going to back him as last season Green was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was sublime last season as he was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder. He has continued his form this season and has bagged three wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.