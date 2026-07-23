Worcestershire vs Derbyshire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction
WOR
56%
Chance of Winning
DER
44%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Worcestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.
- Ben Aitchison, from Derbyshire, took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 10.33.
- Jake Libby, from Worcestershire, had scored 479 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.87.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Worcestershire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have players such as Jake Libby, who has scored 479 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.87, and Ben Allison, who took 19 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.52. On the other hand, Derbyshire will stand eager to come out victorious in the next game. The team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables against the defending champions. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who scored 112 runs off 118 balls, and Ben Aitchison, who took 3 wickets at an average of 10.33 in the last game.
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 44%
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Worcestershire will enter the current season of the One-Day Cup being the defending champions. With a winning streak, the team was able to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. And eventually, they went on to win the title. In their season opener against Derbyshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Kashif Ali, who had scored 390 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39, and Daniel Lategan, who had scored 272 runs in 6 innings at an average of 54.40. Ethan Brookes was able to take 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.84.
On the other hand, Derbyshire did not have a good start to the tournament. Even though they displayed some fine performances with the bat, the bowlers were unable to give the crucial breakthroughs. These will be some of the challenges they would face in the upcoming match against the defending champions. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who scored 48 runs off 76 balls, and Wayne Madsen, who scored 23 runs off 25 balls. Jack Morley was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 7.28.
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Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Worcestershire and Derbyshire will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted 11 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 168 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Worcestershire and Derbyshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Worcestershire and Derbyshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Came Harry
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Allison Ben
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Team Form
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team has won all of its last five games, as it aims to receive a strong start to the new season. They have players such as Khurram Shahzad, who took 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.75, and Rob Jones, who had scored 236 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.20.
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team has suffered with four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shoaib Bashir, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.60, and Muhammed Naeem, who scored 21 runs off 25 balls.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire
List a
County Ground, null
Worcestershire
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Derbyshire
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Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Jake Libby will be a key batsman for Worcestershire in this season. He was able to score 479 runs for the team last season in 10 innings at an average of 59.87.
Martin Andersson will be a key batsman for Derbyshire in the next game. He was able to score 112 runs off 128 balls for the team with 10 fours and one six.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Ben Allison finished as the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire last season. He was able to take 19 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 17.52.
Ben Aitchison will be a key bowler for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He was able to take 3 wickets for them in the previous match at an average of 10.33.
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