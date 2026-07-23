Surrey vs Leicestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction SUR 51 % Chance of Winning LEI 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be having an exciting game, as it will be Surrey going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 24 July at 3:30 PM IST at Woodbridge Road in Guildford. Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Lancashire by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Gloucestershire by 2 wickets. Which team could be able to grab its second win of the season?

Who will win? Surrey Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.

Adam Thomas, from Surrey, scored 82 runs off 76 balls in the previous match.

Ben Cox, from Leicestershire, scored 51 runs off 59 balls in the last game.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong form and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adam Thomas, who scored 82 runs off 76 balls, and Tiaan van Vuuren, who took a wicket at an economy of 3 in the previous game. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be keen to win the upcoming match. Their record against Surrey has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ben Cox, who scored 51 runs off 59 balls, and Alex Green, who took 3 wickets at an average of 17.66 in the previous game.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 51%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 49%

Surrey vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has received a strong start to the new edition of the One-Day Cup. With a win in its opening game against Lancashire, their confidence levels are boosted for the upcoming match. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will aim to defeat Leicestershire in the next game. But it will be quite challenging, noting their record against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Dom Sibley, who scored 65 runs off 92 balls, and Josh Blake, who scored 59 runs off 38 balls. Rishi Patel was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 5.25.

On the other hand, Leicestershire was also able to start the tournament with a win. Although it was a close game against Gloucestershire, the team held its nerves till the end to secure a win. In the upcoming match against Surrey, they will aim to continue the same form. Moreover, their record over them has been strong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swaardt, who scored 42 runs off 53 balls, and Rishi Patel, who scored 39 runs off 42 balls. Ajaz Patel was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 16.

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Surrey vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Leicestershire will be played at Woodbridge Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has hosted only one ODI, which was also won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 208, but it falls to 165 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 50% 14° - 28° C 10 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 50% 14° - 28° C 10 kmph

Surrey and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey regained its winning momentum as soon as the new season started. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who took a wicket at an economy of 6.14, and Rishi Patel, who scored 58 runs off 71 balls.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire finally regained its winning momentum as the season started. The team is now having one win and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Ian Holland, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18, and Hamza Shaikh, who scored 33 runs off 51 balls.

Surrey vs Leicestershire List a Woodbridge Road, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Adam Thomas will be a key batsman for Surrey in the upcoming match. He managed to score 82 runs off 76 balls in the previous match with 8 fours and one six.

Ben Cox will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. He was able to score 51 runs off 59 balls in the last game with 6 fours.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Tiaan van Vuuren will be a key bowler for Surrey in the upcoming match. He was able to take a wicket for the team in the last game at an average of 18 and an economy of 3.

Alex Green will be a key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the previous game at an average of 17.66.