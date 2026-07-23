Somerset vs Gloucestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SOM Chance of Winning GLO Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group A of the One-Day Cup will be intense, as it will be Somerset going against Gloucestershire. This match will take place on 24 July at 6:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Gloucestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Leicestershire by 2 wickets. Which one of these two teams will get its first win of the season?

Who will win? Somerset Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Somerset, losing just one.

Graeme van Buuren, from Gloucestershire, took 2 wickets at an average of 21.50 in the last game.

Tom Lammonby, from Somerset, scored 92 runs off 109 balls in the previous game.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the upcoming match against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who scored 92 runs off 109 balls, and Migael Pretorius, who took 4 wickets at an average of 10.25 in the previous game. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record against Somerset has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who scored 40 runs off 52 balls, and Graeme van Buuren, who took 2 wickets at an average of 21.50 in the previous game.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 54%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset did not have a good start to the new edition of the One-Day Cup. After encountering a loss in its opening game, the team will now be looking forward to securing a win in the next match. Against Gloucestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Savin Perera, who scored 58 runs off 84 balls, and Joshua Thomas, who scored 27 runs off 35 balls. Archie Vaughan was able to take a wicket for the team at an average of 22.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire also started their campaign with an unexpected loss. This loss has also extended their losing streak, which has been going on since the previous season. With the upcoming match against Somerset, they will take advantage of their record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Oliver Price, who scored 36 runs off 24 balls, and Jack Taylor, who scored 36 runs off 56 balls. Will Williams was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 3.40.

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 30 ODIs, out of which 9 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 212, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the team which wins the toss would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 57% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 57% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Somerset and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has once again encountered a losing streak in this format. The team is now having three consecutive wins followed by two consecutive losses, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Ball, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.75, and Johnny Connell, who scored 24 runs off 24 balls.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has been on a losing streak since the last season. The team has suffered with four consecutive losses and grabbed just one win in its last five games, as it aims to end its losing streak. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.20, and Daaryoush Ahmed, who scored 29 runs off 31 balls.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Tom Lammonby will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He was able to score 92 runs off 109 balls in the previous game with 9 fours.

Cameron Bancroft will be playing a vital role with the bat for Gloucestershire. He was able to score 40 runs off 52 balls in the last game with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius will be a key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming match. He was able to take 4 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 10.25.

Graeme van Buuren will be a key wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in the next game. He was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 21.50 and an economy of 4.30.