Kent vs Northamptonshire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction KEN 56 % Chance of Winning NOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense as it would feature Kent going against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 24 July at 3:30 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent will be eager to have a strong start to this tournament, as the team finished in the group stages last time. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Warwickshire by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Kent Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won three out of its last five games against Kent, losing the remaining two.

Joe Denly, from Kent, had scored 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.37.

Raphael Weatherall, from Northamptonshire, took 4 wickets at an average of 14.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have players such as Joe Denly, who had scored 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.37, and Fred Klaassen, who took 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.72. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure another win. Their record against Kent has been strong in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who scored 88 runs off 92 balls, and Raphael Weatherall, who took 4 wickets at an average of 14 in the last game.

Kent Chances of Winning: 56%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Kent vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent did not have a good time in the previous edition of the One-Day Cup. The team finished 7th in Group B with just two wins in eight games, and lost the remaining six games. Eager to kick off the new season with a win, they will enter the match against Northamptonshire. In this game, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Dawkins, who had scored 258 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.60, and Harry Finch, who had scored 261 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.28. Matt Parkinson was able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 40.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has received a strong start to the new season. After grabbing a win over Warwickshire in its opening match, the team will now be looking forward to the match against Kent. Since their record over them has been strong lately, they will be eager to use the same and grab another win. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who scored 72 runs off 63 balls, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who scored 64 runs off 71 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 26.

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Northamptonshire will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has already hosted 12 ODIs, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 250, but it falls to 184 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 52% 16° - 27° C 14 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 52% 16° - 27° C 14 kmph

Kent and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to perform well towards the end of the last season. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Jack Leaning, who took 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.20, and Ekansh Singh, who had scored 258 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.85.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have finally regained their winning momentum as the new season started. The team holds just one win after four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Guthrie, who took 2 wickets at an average of 30, and Rob Keogh, who scored 37 runs off 29 balls.

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Joe Denly will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming season. Last season he finished as their highest scorer with 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.37.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He was able to score 88 runs off 92 balls in the last game with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen will be a key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. He was able to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 31.72.

Raphael Weatherall will be playing a vital role with the ball for Northamptonshire. He was able to take 4 wickets for the team in its opening match at an average of 14.