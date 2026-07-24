Essex vs Derbyshire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction ESS 54 % Chance of Winning DER 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup will be intense, as it will be Essex going against Derbyshire. This match will take place on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex will be eager to take the home-ground advantage and secure a win in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be heading to the next game eager to put an end to its losing streak. It remains to be seen which team comes out on top.

Who will win? Essex Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex and Derbyshire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 522 runs in 20 innings at an average of 30.70.

Ben Aitchison, from Derbyshire, has taken 31 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 26.32.

Essex vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage over them in the next game, which could help to secure a win. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 522 runs in 20 innings at an average of 30.70, and Matt Critchley, who holds 50 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 42.52. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team will be relying on its player performances for the next game, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 845 runs in 29 innings at an average of 44.47, and Ben Aitchison, who holds 31 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 26.32.

Essex Chances of Winning: 54%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Essex vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex is looking for ways in which it could convert their start to a positive one this season. And the match against Derbyshire will be giving them one such opportunity, even when the team has started the new campaign with a loss. But in the upcoming match against Derbyshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to get the win. They have players such as Simon Fernandes, who has scored 224 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28, and Robin Das, who has scored 805 runs in 29 innings at an average of 28.75. Zaman Akhter holds 20 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 28.95.

On the other hand, Derbyshire is also not having a good time in this tournament. Starting the tournament with a bad form, the team is also looking for ways in which they could be able to regain their winning momentum. But it will be quite challenging, noting they face Essex in the next game which will be an away match for them. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who has scored 1244 runs in 37 innings at an average of 35.54, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 3842 runs in 110 innings at an average of 42.21. Jack Morley holds 30 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 37.90.

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Essex vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Derbyshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has already hosted 13 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% 14° - 23° C 19 kmph

Partly Sunny 68% 14° - 23° C 19 kmph

Essex and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a dominant run in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Jamie Porter, who holds 57 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 33.59, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 804 runs in 30 innings at an average of 27.72.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to do well in this format lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shoaib Bashir, who has taken 4 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 100, and Muhammed Naeem, who has scored 52 runs in 4 innings at an average of 13.

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Essex vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Noah Thain will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 522 runs in 20 innings in this format at an average of 30.70.

Martin Andersson will be a key batsman for Derbyshire in the next game. He has managed to score 845 runs for the team in 29 innings at an average of 44.47.

Essex vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Matt Critchley will be a key bowler for Essex in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 50 wickets in his List A career in 51 innings at an average of 42.52.

Ben Aitchison will be a key bowler for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 26.32.