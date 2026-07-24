Zimbabwe vs India T20I Match Prediction ZIM 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of Zimbabwe is now heading to some crucial games, as the second T20I is about to begin. This match will be taking place on 25 July at 4:30 PM IST at Harare Sports Club. India was able to start the series with a win by 7 wickets, as they now aim to secure another win in the second T20I to seal the series. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to turn the tables in this game and ensure that it all goes to a series decider. Will India grab the series win or will Zimbabwe pull off a thriller?

Who will win? Zimbabwe India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Zimbabwe.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 21 runs off 8 balls against Richard Ngarava, while Richard has dismissed him once.

Sikandar Raza has scored 4 runs off 5 balls against Prince Yadav, while Prince is yet to take his wicket.

Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the second T20I against Zimbabwe with a higher chance of winning. The team stands undefeated against Zimbabwe in its recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 50 runs off 19 balls, and Mayank Yadav, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be keen to turn the tables and level the series. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win over India. They have players such as Wessly Madhevere, who scored 39 runs off 34 balls, and Blessing Muzarabani, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.

Zimbabwe Chances of Winning: 30%

India Chances of Winning: 70%

Zimbabwe vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Zimbabwe did not have a good start to the series against India. With their batting line-up being unable to do well, the team ended up losing the series opener by a huge margin. However, they will be looking at the second game as a chance to make a comeback. Taking the home-ground advantage, Zimbabwe will stand eager to shock the Indian team. They have batsmen such as Ryan Burl, who scored 26 runs off 35 balls, and Tadiwanshe Marumani, who scored 27 runs off 20 balls. Richard Ngarava was able to take a wicket at an economy of 12.85.

On the other hand, India will be willing to secure another win in this series. The team has already started the series with a bang under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, as they finally ended the losing streak in the shortest format. And with their strong form against Zimbabwe, they now look the favourites to secure the series win. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who scored 35 runs off 24 balls, and Tilak Varma, who scored 6 runs off 5 balls. Prince Yadav was also able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 9.50.

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Zimbabwe vs India Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at Harare Sports Club, which gives the home-ground advantage to Zimbabwe. This venue has already hosted 84 T20Is, out of which 45 have been won by the team batting first, and 37 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 155, but it falls to 133 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 49% Humidity 7° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 49% Humidity 7° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Zimbabwe and India Player List

Team Form

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who went wicketless at an economy of 4.66, and Ben Curran, who scored 10 runs off 8 balls.

India Team Form

India has finally regained its winning momentum as the series started. The team holds one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ravi Bishnoi, who took a wicket at an economy of 6, and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 28 runs off 24 balls.

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Zimbabwe vs India Top Batters

Brian Bennett will still remain a key batsman for Zimbabwe in this series. He has managed to score 394 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65.67.

Ishan Kishan is now standing tall as India's highest run-scorer in recent games. He has managed to score 263 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 26.30.

Zimbabwe vs India Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava will be a key bowler for Zimbabwe in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.10.

Prince Yadav will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 8.37.