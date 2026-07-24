Worcestershire vs Hampshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction WOR 54 % Chance of Winning HAM 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most electrifying matches in the One-Day Cup Group B is all set to take place, as Worcestershire will be going against Hampshire. This match will take place on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire will be looking at this game as a chance to secure another win, as the team takes the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to take revenge for the loss which they suffered in the finals of the previous season.

Who will win? Worcestershire Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire, and lost two.

Ashutosh Sharma, from Hampshire, has taken 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.20.

Brett D'Oliveira, from Worcestershire, has scored 1837 runs in 75 innings at an average of 28.70.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Brett D'Oliveira, who has scored 1837 runs in 75 innings at an average of 28.70, and Beyers Swanepoel, who holds 83 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 21.26. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious against the defending champions. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 1335 runs in 45 innings at an average of 31.78, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.20.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has shown why they are the defending champions in this tournament. Eager to continue its winning momentum and rank up in the standings, the team will now be looking at the next game as a chance to secure another win. Their record against Hampshire has been strong, and the team also takes home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Allison, who has scored 224 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28, and Henry Cullen, who has scored 195 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.37. Tom Taylor has managed to take 46 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 39.21.

On the other hand, Hampshire has also been a key contender to secure the title this season. Their start of the season was strong but it will be a bit challenging to continue with the same form in the upcoming match against Worcestershire. However, Hampshire will be looking at the best game as a chance to take revenge for the final loss last season. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 1802 runs in 60 innings at an average of 34.65, and Ben Brown, who has scored 2225 runs in 95 innings at an average of 27.46. Andrew Neal has managed to take 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 29.

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Worcestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has already hosted 11 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 168 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Hampshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 57% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 57% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has shown some impressive performances in this format lately. Due to this reason, the team has been on a winning streak in its recent games, as it aims to continue the streak in the next match. They have players such as Ben Allison, who holds 36 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 35.58, and Gareth Roderick, who has scored 2096 runs in 70 innings at an average of 33.26.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has also been on a strong run in this format lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Tom Prest, who holds 14 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 28.92, and Ali Orr, who has scored 1302 runs in 26 innings at an average of 50.07.

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Worcestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Brett D'Oliveira will be a key batsman for Worcestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 1837 runs in 75 innings at an average of 28.70.

Tom Prest will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1335 runs in 45 innings in his List A career at an average of 31.78.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the next game. He has managed to take 83 wickets for the team in 55 innings at an average of 21.26.

Ashutosh Sharma will be a key bowler for the team in the next game. He has managed to take just 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.20.