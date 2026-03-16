Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction
SHAW
39%
Chance of Winning
GULF
61%
Parimatch
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 138 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.
- With 223 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
Sharjah Warriorz have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They started the season with three straight defeats but in the last match they managed to turn things around and registered their first win of the season.
On the other hand Gulf Giants have had a decent run so far in this tournament as they have three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both defeats came against Desert Vipers, they lost the last game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 39%
- Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 61%
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was fantastic last season but has struggled to get going this season. He has got some good starts this season but it's only a matter of time before he converts them into big scores which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the five matches he has scored 30 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Charles Johnson
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Abell Tom
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Mayers Kyle
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Khan Asif
batsman
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Singh Harmeet
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
D'souza Ethan
batsman
Khan Aayan
all rounder
Rashid Adil
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Ahmed Taskin
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Akram Wasim
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz registered their first win of the season in the last outing. So far they have three defeats in four matches.
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants have had a solid season thus far as they have one defeat in five matches and are second on the table.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Head to Head
Gulf Giants have dominated this fixture against Sharjah Warriorz 4-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Gulf Giants won the game.
Head to Head:
Sharjah Warriorz : 01
Gulf Giants: 04
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Sharjah Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gulf Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter
Johnson Charles had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 77 against MI Emirates. With 138 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka struggled in the last game against Desert Vipers regardless we are going to back him as he has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler
Adil Rashid did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai did not bowl in the last game as the game was already lost. He has been sensational this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gulf Giants
- Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.26 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to win - 1.64 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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