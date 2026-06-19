International career

Harmeet Singh Baddhan was born on 7 September 1992. He is an Indian-American cricketer. He plays for the Seattle Orcas and the United States national team. Harmeet was born in Mumbai and played two U-19 World Cups for India. Later, he moved to the United States. He wanted to play cricket at the highest level. Before that, he played for Tripura in Indian domestic cricket.

He moved to the US alone. His wife stayed in India. She had her own job and was pregnant. Harmeet played cricket in Atlanta first. Then he moved to Seattle. There he also did coaching. Things looked better after some time. His wife shifted to Austin to stay with her sister.

In 2021, Harmeet lost his mother and grandfather due to Covid. That was a tough period. A few weeks later, his daughter Heer Kaur was born. He could not visit India at that time. After his daughter was born, his life changed. He started focusing more. He played matches on weekends, trained in the morning, practiced in the afternoon, and coached in the evening. He stayed busy every day.

He joined different teams, including the Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket. Later, he signed for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. In 2023, his team reached the final but lost to MI New York. That same year, Harmeet became eligible to play for the US team. He made his debut in April 2024 against Canada. After that, he played in wins against Canada and Bangladesh.

Harmeet dreamed of playing for India but now plays for the United States. He wants to focus on each match. He said that the USA gave him a new path. His father, Jasbir Singh, lives in Mumbai. He is not well but watches all of Harmeet’s matches. His wife sends match videos to him.

When the T20 World Cup begins, Harmeet’s wife, daughter, and son will be in the stands. His father will watch the match on television in Mumbai.

2024

T20I Career Begins March 2024: Named in the United States' squad for the T20I series against Canada. April 7, 2024: Made his T20I debut for the USA vs Canada at Prairie View. Played multiple T20Is throughout the year, building his role in the team. Contributed to the squad that was picked for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ODI Career Begins August 13, 2024: Made his ODI debut for the USA vs Canada at The Hague.



2025

ODI Highlights By February 2025, he had played 14 ODIs, scoring 216 runs at an average of 22. His tally included 17 fours and 10 sixes. February 18, 2025: Played his most recent ODI vs Oman at Al Amerat, scoring 10 runs off 15 balls.

T20I Highlights By February 2025, he had appeared in 25 T20Is, scoring 235 runs with an average of 18. He had hit 12 fours and 15 sixes in this format. February 23, 2025: Played his most recent T20I vs Oman at Al Amerat, ending with 0 runs off 0 balls.



Leagues Participation

Harmeet Singh played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in 2013. After some time, he moved to the United States and took part in Minor League Cricket. From 2021 to 2023, he was part of the Seattle Thunderbolts. His time in the league helped him reach the national team later on.

Indian Premier League

Harmeet Singh played in the Indian Premier League in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals. After the season, his name came up during the spot-fixing case, but he was cleared by the BCCI.

Year Team Notes 2013 Rajasthan Royals Played in IPL. Named in spot-fixing case but cleared by BCCI.

Minor League Cricket

Harmeet Singh moved to Seattle in August 2021. He became the captain of the Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket. Later, he was drafted first by the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket draft. He was the first player selected in the draft and the first domestic player in MLC history.

Year Team Notes 2021-2023 Seattle Thunderbolts Moved to Seattle in 2021. Captained the team in Minor League Cricket. 2023 Seattle Orcas Drafted first in the MLC draft, first domestic player chosen.

Domestic career

Harmeet Singh started his domestic career with Mumbai in 2009, where he impressed with a seven-wicket match haul in his first game. He later played for Tripura and became the leading wicket-taker for the team in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 13 wickets in eight matches. Harmeet also represented India in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2012.

He played in several formats, including First-Class, List A, and T20, and made his debut in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals in 2013. After his time in India, he moved to the United States in 2021 and became the captain of the Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket. He was also the first player selected in the Major League Cricket draft.

Records and achievements

Harmeet Singh has reached several important milestones in his career. He played a key role in India's win at the Under-19 World Cup in 2012. His domestic and international performances in ODI, T20, and First-Class cricket have been notable. Here are his records and achievements:

ODI Career: Matches played: 14 Runs scored: 216 Average: 22 Fours: 17 Sixes: 10 Latest match (Feb 2025): 10 runs off 15 balls against Oman

T20 Career: Matches played: 25 Runs scored: 235 Average: 18 Fours: 12 Sixes: 15 Latest match (Feb 2025): 0 runs off 0 balls against Oman

Under-19 World Cup (2012): Winner with India

Player of the Match (2024 T20 World Cup): Scored 33 runs off 13 balls against Bangladesh to help the U.S. team win.

2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Took 13 wickets in 8 matches, leading Tripura.

Ramakant Achrekar Scholarship: First recipient in Major League Cricket's history.

Personal life

Harmeet Singh has had a well-known career in cricket, but his personal life also stands out. He faced challenges, including moving to the United States and personal losses along the way.

Family

Harmeet lives in Houston with his wife and two children, a daughter and a son. In 2020, he moved to the U.S. after joining Major League Cricket.

Finance

In 2025, Harmeet Singh's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Scandals

Harmeet got involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. A bookmaker claimed to have tried to involve him but could not reach a deal since he was too young. The BCCI investigated and cleared him of any wrongdoing. At that time, Harmeet played for the Rajasthan Royals and said he was unaware of his teammates' involvement in the scandal.

Fans

Harmeet has 23k followers on Instagram.