Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction BAN 41 % Chance of Winning PAK 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket enthusiasts are excited as ODI action returns after months, with Bangladesh going against Pakistan in a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played on 11 March at 1:45 PM IST, at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Pakistan recently won their ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0, and Bangladesh also won their ODI series against the West Indies by 2-1.

Who will win? Bangladesh Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: In their last five head-to-head encounters, Pakistan has won three games, while Bangladesh has won one.

Towhid Hridoy has scored just one run against Haris Rauf in 4 balls, and also lost his wicket to him once.

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 12 runs in 26 balls against Taskin Ahmed, without losing his wicket even once.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan has maintained a winning streak in the ODI format, which boosts their confidence for the next game. Moreover, they have been strong against Bangladesh in recent encounters, giving them a higher chance of winning. Pakistan will also be coming with players such as Salman Agha, who scored 320 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 45.71, and Abrar Ahmed, who took 13 wickets in the last 5 games at an economy of 3.96. On the other hand, Bangladesh takes the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. The team has players such as Towhid Hridoy, who scored 288 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 28.80, and Tanvir Islam, who took 16 wickets in the last 9 games at an economy of 4.22.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh was able to regain its form in the previous home series played against the West Indies. Playing another series at home could come as an advantage for them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Litton Das, who has managed to score just 6 runs in the last six matches, and Soumya Sarkar, who scored 140 runs in the last 4 games at an average of 35. Taskin Ahmed will also be a key bowler for the team with 117 wickets in 83 games at an average of 39.26.

Pakistan, on the other hand, enters as the strong contenders with their record against Bangladesh and winning streak in ODIs. Their middle order has players such as Sahibzada Farhan, who holds an average of 41.80 in 72 List A games, and Abdul Samad, who has an average of 35.42 in 32 List A matches. Shaheen Shah Afridi will be leading the side, as the skipper holds 16 wickets at an average of 39.18 in his last 12 ODIs.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. It is known to be a chasing pitch, as the teams bowling first have won 75 out of the 142 ODI games played at this venue. Only 63 games have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 218, and it drops to 187 in the second innings.

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Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List

Bangladesh Team Form

Last Five Matches: L, L, W, L, W

Pakistan Team Form

Last Five Matches: L, W, W, W, W

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head-to-head

Total Matches Played: 39

Bangladesh Won: 5

Pakistan Won: 34

Draw/No Result: 0

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Team Batsman

Towhid Hridoy has been the key performer for Bangladesh with the bat lately. He has scored 288 runs in his last 10 ODI games at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 62.74.

Salman Agha is likely to be the top batsman for Pakistan in the first ODI. In his last 10 ODI games, he has managed to score 320 runs at an average of 45.71 and a strike rate of 83.98.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Team Bowler

Tanvir Islam has done well for Bangladesh in the ODI format over the last few series. In his last 9 ODIs, he has taken an impressive total of 16 wickets at an economy of 4.22.

Abrar Ahmed has been the key for Pakistan to take wickets in spin-friendly conditions. Over his last five ODI matches, he has secured 13 wickets at an economy of 3.96 and a strike rate of 20.96.