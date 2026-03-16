Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction
BANG
53%
Chance of Winning
PAK
47%
Parimatch
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Pakistan has been strong against Bangladesh, winning three of their last five head-to-head encounters and losing just one.
- Tanzid Hasan has scored 6 runs against Shaheen Shah Afridi at a strike rate of 60, and got dismissed once.
- Mohammad Rizwan has scored 5 runs against Nahid Rana at a strike rate of 55.60 and got dismissed once.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
Despite their loss in the first ODI, Pakistan has been strong against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters. Their track record against Bangladesh increases their chances of winning. They will be coming with players such as Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 71.05, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took a wicket at an average of 35. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be eager to secure another win and seal the series. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 67 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 159.52, and Nahid Rana, who took 5 wickets at an average of 4.80.
- Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 47%
- Pakistan Chances of Winning: 53%
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh had a brilliant start to the ODI series against Pakistan. Even after missing out on international cricket for the last month, the team made a tremendous comeback at its home ground. For the second ODI, they have batsmen such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 27 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 81.82, and Litton Das, who was able to score 3 runs. Their bowling line-up also has Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 9.67.
On the other hand, Pakistan will be heading to the next game as the better team. They have more strength in the squad and have also been dominant against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters. For the upcoming match, the team has batsmen such as Faheem Ashraf, who scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 78.72, and Maaz Sadaqat, who scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 64.29. The team will also rely on Mohammad Wasim with the ball, as he took a wicket in the last game at an average of 24.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. This venue is known for its support of the teams that bowl first. Out of the 143 ODIs played here, 76 have been won by the chasing team, and 63 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 217, but it drops to 186 in the second innings. Taking a look at the figures, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan has chances of being affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there are approximately 60% chances of precipitation, which could shorten the game.
Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hassan Saif
batsman
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
Hasan Tanzid
batsman
Sadaqat Maaz
all rounder
Shanto Najmul Hossain
batsman
Hussain Shamyl
batsman
Das Liton
wicket keeper
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Miraz Mehidy Hasan
all rounder
Salman Agha
all rounder
Hridoy Towhid
batsman
Talat Hussain
all rounder
Hossain Afif
all rounder
Samad Abdul
batsman
Ahmed Taskin
bowler
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Rana Nahid
bowler
Wasim Jr Mohammad
bowler
Sarkar Soumya
all rounder
Team Form
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh has regained its winning momentum, as the team started the ODI series with an impressive 8-wicket victory.
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan's winning momentum had come to an end with the first ODI, as they suffered a brutal loss even after having a strong line-up.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters
Towhid Hridoy is among the top run scorers for Bangladesh in the ODI format lately. Over the last 10 ODIs, he has managed to score 281 runs at an average of 31.22 and a strike rate of 64.59.
For Pakistan, Salman Agha has been among the top scorers in the ODI format lately. In his last 10 ODI games, he has been able to score 314 runs at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 83.06.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Tanvir Islam leads the wicket-taking charts for Bangladesh in their recent ODI games. He has managed to secure 16 wickets for the team in the last 9 ODIs at an economy of 4.22.
On the other hand, Abrar Ahmed continues to dominate with his spin bowling for Pakistan. In his last six ODI matches, he has been able to take 13 wickets for the team at an average of 4.23.
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