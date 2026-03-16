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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

BANG

53%

Chance of Winning

PAK

47%

Parimatch

1.75
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Odi

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Fans are excited to witness the ODI action between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as the 2nd ODI comes closer. This match will be played on 13 March at 1:45 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh started off the series with an 8-wicket victory, as they now aim for another win to seal the series. On the other hand, Pakistan will aim for a comeback in this game as the team suffered a brutal loss in the first ODI. This match will decide whether the last game will be a series decider or not.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Pakistan has been strong against Bangladesh, winning three of their last five head-to-head encounters and losing just one.
  • Tanzid Hasan has scored 6 runs against Shaheen Shah Afridi at a strike rate of 60, and got dismissed once.
  • Mohammad Rizwan has scored 5 runs against Nahid Rana at a strike rate of 55.60 and got dismissed once.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Despite their loss in the first ODI, Pakistan has been strong against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters. Their track record against Bangladesh increases their chances of winning. They will be coming with players such as Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 71.05, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took a wicket at an average of 35. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be eager to secure another win and seal the series. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 67 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 159.52, and Nahid Rana, who took 5 wickets at an average of 4.80.

  • Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 47%
  • Pakistan Chances of Winning: 53%

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh had a brilliant start to the ODI series against Pakistan. Even after missing out on international cricket for the last month, the team made a tremendous comeback at its home ground. For the second ODI, they have batsmen such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 27 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 81.82, and Litton Das, who was able to score 3 runs. Their bowling line-up also has Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 9.67.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be heading to the next game as the better team. They have more strength in the squad and have also been dominant against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters. For the upcoming match, the team has batsmen such as Faheem Ashraf, who scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 78.72, and Maaz Sadaqat, who scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 64.29. The team will also rely on Mohammad Wasim with the ball, as he took a wicket in the last game at an average of 24.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. This venue is known for its support of the teams that bowl first. Out of the 143 ODIs played here, 76 have been won by the chasing team, and 63 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 217, but it drops to 186 in the second innings. Taking a look at the figures, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan has chances of being affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there are approximately 60% chances of precipitation, which could shorten the game.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List

Playing

BAN
BAN
PAK
PAK
First TeamSecond Team
Sadaqat Maaz

all rounder

Das Liton

wicket keeper

Rizwan Mohammad

wicket keeper

Salman Agha

all rounder

Talat Hussain

all rounder

Hossain Afif

all rounder

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Sarkar Soumya

all rounder

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has regained its winning momentum, as the team started the ODI series with an impressive 8-wicket victory.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan's winning momentum had come to an end with the first ODI, as they suffered a brutal loss even after having a strong line-up.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Odi

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Icon

Bangladesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.04
Icon

Pakistan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.75

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy is among the top run scorers for Bangladesh in the ODI format lately. Over the last 10 ODIs, he has managed to score 281 runs at an average of 31.22 and a strike rate of 64.59.

For Pakistan, Salman Agha has been among the top scorers in the ODI format lately. In his last 10 ODI games, he has been able to score 314 runs at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 83.06.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam leads the wicket-taking charts for Bangladesh in their recent ODI games. He has managed to secure 16 wickets for the team in the last 9 ODIs at an economy of 4.22.

On the other hand, Abrar Ahmed continues to dominate with his spin bowling for Pakistan. In his last six ODI matches, he has been able to take 13 wickets for the team at an average of 4.23.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Pakistan will be entering the second ODI match against Bangladesh as the close favourites to win. They have been strong against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters, which gives them an advantage. For the next game, the team has players such as Abrar Ahmed, who has taken 13 wickets in his last six ODIs at an economy of 4.23, and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 10 runs at a strike rate of 50. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be eager to continue its winning momentum as they also take the home ground advantage. The team has stars such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 281 runs in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 31.22, and Mustafizur Rahman, who took a wicket in the last game at an average of 18.
Compare Odds:Bangladesh to Win - 2.04
Pakistan to Win - 1.75
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