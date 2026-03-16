Facts: Babar Azam ended his century drought in the previous game with an unbeaten 102.

Pakistan have won a staggering 95 matches against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Pakistan have already won the three-match ODI series with wins in the first two matches. They will be looking to whitewash Sri Lanka with a win in the final game of the series. The hosts have put up a superb show in front of the home fans and will be confident of making it 3-0 on Sunday.

Sri Lanka have already lost the series but they would be keen on ending the series on a high. They have played some competitive cricket in the last two matches and would be eager to register a win before the T20I tri-series. However, they will have to be consistent across 100 overs of action to beat Pakistan who have been brilliant so far.

Sri Lanka chances of winning - 45%

Pakistan chances of winning - 55%

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction

Abrar Ahmed was brilliant with his spin bowling in the second ODI. He returned with figures of 3/41 in his 10 overs in the previous game and threatened to run through the Sri Lanka line-up on multiple occasions. Hence, Abrar can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Charith Asalanka hasn’t done exceedingly well with the bat so far in this series, with only 38 runs to his name. He is due a big knock and would be keen on signing off from the ODI series with a solid score. Hence, Asalanka can be backed to score at least 40 runs in this game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi hosted the first two ODIs of the series as well and both were high-scoring encounters. 299 and 288 were the first innings totals and Pakistan chased the target down in the second game while Sri Lanka were extremely close in the opener. Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and a score above 300 runs is expected to be par on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be clear with the sun coming out at its brightest during the start time. There is no chance of rain whatsoever with temperature expected to be around 20-24 Degrees Celsius.

The weather in Sovima is expected to be clear with the sun shining at its brightest on Wednesday (November 12). The temperature is likely to be around 28-30 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Pakistan & Sri Lanka News Player List

We do not expect any surprises in the lineup with no fresh injury concerns for both sides.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have lost the last two matches of the ongoing ODI series.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have won the last two matches of the ODI series and will be keen on completing a whitewash as well.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced each other in 160 matches in ODI cricket. Pakistan have won 95 of them so far while Sri Lanka emerged victorious on 59 occasions while four matches ended in No Result.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka predictions

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub looked in good touch while opening in the previous game. They added 77 runs for the opening wicket and will be keen on continuing in the same vein. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s opening duo of Nissanka and Mishara could only add 51 runs for the first wicket. Hence, Pakistan are expected to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Kusal Mendis is one of the best batters for Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He bats at three and has so far scored 20 runs in two matches including a duck in the series opener. Mendis is due for a big knock as he is too good to miss out. Hence, Kusal Mendis can be backed to become the top batter for Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan's top batter

Babar Azam finally returned to form with the bat in ODI cricket for the first time in seven innings in the previous game. The former Pakistan captain notched up a brilliant century, ending the drought of 83 innings in international cricket. He remained unbeaten in the run-chase as well and helped Pakistan seal the series. Hence, Babar Azam is expected to be Pakistan’s top batter in the next game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga might have gone wicketless in the second ODI, but he was in great form with the ball in the series opener, picking up three wickets. The leg-spinner has good variety and keeps the batters on their tenterhooks most times. Hence, Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka in this game.

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan's top bowler

Haris Rauf has been in excellent form with the ball in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. He has picked up seven wickets in two matches so far and will be eager to bowl in the same way in the dead rubber as well. Hence, Haris Rauf is expected to be Pakistan’s top bowler in the third ODI.