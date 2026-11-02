Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Match Prediction
CHH
49%
Chance of Winning
HYD
51%
Parimatch
First class
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hyderabad have won one out of the two head-to-head matches against Chhattisgarh, losing none.
- Amandeep Khare, from Chhattisgarh, has scored 820 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 74.55.
- Tanay Thyagarajan, from Hyderabad, has taken 50 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning
Hyderabad will be heading to the next game against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chhattisgarh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kodimela Himateja, who has scored 232 runs in 4 innings at an average of 77.33, and Tanay Thyagarajan, who has taken 23 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.34. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Amandeep Khare, who has scored 273 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68.25, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who holds 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 30.06.
- Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 49%
- Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 51%
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chhattisgarh has finally been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. After playing three games in this season, the team holds the 6th spot in the standings with 7 points, having secured a win and a loss. In the upcoming match against Hyderabad, they will be eager to continue the winning momentum, while taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Anuj Tiwary, who has scored 166 runs in 3 innings at an average of 83, and Aayush Pandey, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.40. Dev Aditya Singh has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.14.
On the other hand, Hyderabad has already established its dominance in Group B. The team holds the top spot in the standings with two wins and no losses in the three games they have played, having an impressive total of 14 points. Against Chhattisgarh, their record has been strong, as the next game brings an opportunity for them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Rahul Radesh, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.33, and Abhirath Reddy, who has scored 219 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.75. Anikethreddy has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 29.
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Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
The match between Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chhattisgarh. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain on day one.
Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aditya Singh Dev
no information yet
Agarwal Tanmay
batsman
Bareth Vasudev
all rounder
Anikethreddy Gangam
all rounder
Dehari Rudra Pratap
no information yet
Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh
wicket keeper
Desai Sanjeet
batsman
Goud A Varun
no information yet
Hurkat Sanidhya
batsman
Goud Ajay Dev
bowler
Jadeja Dharmendrasinh
bowler
Himateja K
no information yet
Khare Amandeep Narayan
batsman
Mende Ruthik Yadav
no information yet
Milind Chama
bowler
Mandal Ajay Jadav
all rounder
Rakshann Readi
bowler
Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay
wicket keeper
Pradhan Rahul
no information yet
Reddy Mandadi Abhirath
batsman
Singh Ashutosh
batsman
Reddy Vikas
no information yet
Sohail Mohammad
no information yet
Singh Rahul
batsman
Tiwari Vikalp
no information yet
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Tiwary Anuj
batsman
Thyagarajan Tanay
bowler
Verma Mayank
batsman
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Yadav Jayant
bowler
Yadav Prateek Mahesh
batsman
Team Form
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh has finally been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Jayant Yadav, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Ajay Mandal, who has scored 144 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.80.
Hyderabad Team Form
Hyderabad has also been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one loss and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Rakshann Readdi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.20, and Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 147 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.75.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad
First class
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh
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Hyderabad
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Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Top Batters
Amandeep Khare will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to score 820 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 74.55.
Kodimela Himateja will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 717 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.21.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 3.40.
Tanay Thyagarajan will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the next game. He has managed to take 50 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.
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