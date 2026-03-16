Australia vs Ireland Match Prediction
AUS
93%
Chance of Winning
IRL
7%
Parimatch
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 454 runs, Mitchell Marsh was the leading run scorer for Australia in 2025.
- With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2025.
Australia vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Australia head into this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way but their form heading into this tournament will be concerning as they have just one win in the last eight matches. Australia lost against India at home and then in the last series against Pakistan they struggled to compete and lost the series 3-0.
Unlike their opponents, Ireland have done well recently and would be hoping to cause a big upset. They went head to head against Sri Lanka in the opening game and they struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 93%
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 07%
Australia vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury. He was abysmal in the BBL and we expect his struggles to continue in this tournament. He will score low in the upcoming game.
Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency throughout last year as he scored 143 runs with an average of 20.42. In the opening game he scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Australia and Ireland Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Stirling Paul
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Adair Ross
batsman
Green Cameron
all rounder
Tector Harry
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Dockrell George
all rounder
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Adair Mark
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Team Form
Australia Team Form
Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they have one win in the last eight matches.
Ireland Team Form
Ireland were excellent last year as they won four of the last five matches but they lost the opening game against Sri Lanka.
Australia vs Ireland
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia vs Ireland Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh did not have a great series against Pakistan prior to this campaign regardless we are going to back him as last year he was the leading run scorer in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector has been a key figure for Ireland in this format, he was the leading run scorer for Ireland last year and in the opening game he scored 40 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler
Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and was the leading wicket taker for Australia. He has been consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler
George Dockrell could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he was excellent against Sri Lanka in the opening game. He had the best bowling figures for his side in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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