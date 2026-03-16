Australia vs Ireland Match Prediction AUS 93 % Chance of Winning IRL 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia take on Ireland in the 14th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 11 at 03:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Australia head into this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way but their form heading into this tournament will be concerning as they have just one win in the last eight matches. Australia lost against India at home and then in the last series against Pakistan they struggled to compete and lost the series 3-0.

Unlike their opponents, Ireland have done well recently and would be hoping to cause a big upset. They went head to head against Sri Lanka in the opening game and they struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 93%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 07%

Australia vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury. He was abysmal in the BBL and we expect his struggles to continue in this tournament. He will score low in the upcoming game.

Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency throughout last year as he scored 143 runs with an average of 20.42. In the opening game he scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Australia and Ireland Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they have one win in the last eight matches.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland were excellent last year as they won four of the last five matches but they lost the opening game against Sri Lanka.

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Australia vs Ireland Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh did not have a great series against Pakistan prior to this campaign regardless we are going to back him as last year he was the leading run scorer in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector has been a key figure for Ireland in this format, he was the leading run scorer for Ireland last year and in the opening game he scored 40 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and was the leading wicket taker for Australia. He has been consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler

George Dockrell could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he was excellent against Sri Lanka in the opening game. He had the best bowling figures for his side in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.