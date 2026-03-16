England vs Pakistan Match Prediction ENG 60 % Chance of Winning PAK 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR England take on Pakistan in the 45th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 24 at 07:00 PM IST.

England vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

England could not have hoped for a better start in Super Eight as England bowlers stepped up against Sri Lanka. England batters failed to show up as they posted 146 runs in the first innings and in the run chase England bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to mere 95 runs and eventually won the game by 51 runs.

Pakistan head into this fixture after their opening game against New Zealand was called off due to rain. They would be hoping to bag their first win in the Super Eight. In the group stages, Pakistan won three of the four matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 60%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 40%

England vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton has done well so far in this format as he has been consistent throughout this calendar year. Even though Banton struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last innings against India he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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England vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

England and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England head into this game after an impressive win in the last outing. They have won three games on the bounce.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s last match against New Zealand was called off due to rain. They have lost just once in this campaign.

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England vs Pakistan Top Batters

Jacob Bethell to be England’ top batter

Jacob Bethell did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid so far and is the leading run scorer for his side in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored a brilliant century. With 220 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid was excellent once again in the last outing as he bagged two wickets and was economical. With Eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Usman Tariq has been the stand out bowler for Pakistan in this campaign. In the last innings he bagged four wickets against Namibia. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.