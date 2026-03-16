England vs West Indies Match Prediction
ENG
70%
Chance of Winning
WI
30%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 109 runs, Harry Brook is the leading run scorer for England in 2026.
- With 297 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2026.
England vs West Indies Chance of Winning
England were sensational in the series against Sri Lanka prior to this campaign as they dominated the series and eventually won the series 3-0. England struggled in the last game against Nepal and eventually their quality prevailed as they registered their first points in this campaign, they beat Nepal by four runs.
Unlike their opponents, West Indies have struggled to make an impact in this format as they lost back to back series against Afghanistan and South Africa. They were brilliant in the opening game against Scotland as they won the game by 35 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 70%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 30%
England vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2026
Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs in three games, even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Brandon King was brilliant for West Indies prior to this tournament as he scored 177 runs in five games. In the opening game, he scored 35 runs against Scotland which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
England and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
King Brandon
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Archer Jofra
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They won the opening game against Nepal.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies were fantastic in the opening game as they dominated against Scotland.
England vs West Indies
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs West Indies Top Batters
Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter
Jos Buttler has been incredible in the T20 format. In the last game against Nepal he scored 26 off 17 balls and we expect him to play a key role in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer had an incredible start to the campaign as he was excellent in the opening game against Nepal, he was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign as he struggled against Nepal, we are going to back him once again as he has been incredible in the subcontinent for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has struggled to find his footing this year in T20 format, he was solid in the opening game and we expect him to lead the way for West Indies in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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