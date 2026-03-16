253

England vs West Indies Match Prediction

ENG

70%

Chance of Winning

WI

30%

Parimatch

1.41
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Wankhede Stadium

England take on West Indies in the 15th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 11 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 109 runs, Harry Brook is the leading run scorer for England in 2026.
  • With 297 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2026.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England were sensational in the series against Sri Lanka prior to this campaign as they dominated the series and eventually won the series 3-0. England struggled in the last game against Nepal and eventually their quality prevailed as they registered their first points in this campaign, they beat Nepal by four runs.

Unlike their opponents, West Indies have struggled to make an impact in this format as they lost back to back series against Afghanistan and South Africa. They were brilliant in the opening game against Scotland as they won the game by 35 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England’ chances of winning - 70%
  • West Indies’ chances of winning - 30%

England vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs in three games, even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant for West Indies prior to this tournament as he scored 177 runs in five games. In the opening game, he scored 35 runs against Scotland which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

England and West Indies Player List

Playing

ENG
ENG
WI
WI
First TeamSecond Team
Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Bethell Jacob

all rounder

Banton Tom

batsman

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Curran Sam

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Jacks Will

batsman

Chase Roston

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Team Form

England Team Form

England were sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as they won the series 3-0. They won the opening game against Nepal.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were fantastic in the opening game as they dominated against Scotland.

England vs West Indies

T20i

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Icon

England

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.41
Icon

West Indies

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.86

England vs West Indies Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been incredible in the T20 format. In the last game against Nepal he scored 26 off 17 balls and we expect him to play a key role in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer had an incredible start to the campaign as he was excellent in the opening game against Nepal, he was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign as he struggled against Nepal, we are going to back him once again as he has been incredible in the subcontinent for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has struggled to find his footing this year in T20 format, he was solid in the opening game and we expect him to lead the way for West Indies in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:England will winEngland head into this game after four wins on the bounce. In the last series against West Indies, England won the series 3-0.
Compare Odds:England to win - 1.41
West Indies to win - 2.86
Best Bet
5.0★★★★★
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments