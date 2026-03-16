India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the Finals of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 08 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India did not have a great start in the Super Eight as they got outplayed against South Africa but since then they have managed to turn things around and have looked great thus far. In the Semifinals, they went head to head against England and eventually beat them by seven runs.

New Zealand did not have a great start to the campaign especially in the Super Eight as they won just once in three games but still made the Semifinals where they battered South Africa and won the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 69%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 31%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 242 runs with an average of 34.57 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign, in the last match he scored a century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India head into this game after three wins on the bounce, in the last game they beat England by seven runs.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand struggled in the Super Eight as they have one win in three games, they beat South Africa in the last outing.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against New Zealand. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and India won the series 4-1.

Head to Head:

India : 16

New Zealand: 11

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be India’ top batter

Sanju Samson continued his impressive run as he scored another half century in the last game and took his team over the line. He has scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert has struggled for consistency in recent games but has been sensational so far in this tournament. We expect him to play a key role once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant with the ball thus far, in the last game he bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.