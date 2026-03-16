India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
69%
Chance of Winning
NEW
31%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 242 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
- With 289 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for New Zealand this season.
India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
India did not have a great start in the Super Eight as they got outplayed against South Africa but since then they have managed to turn things around and have looked great thus far. In the Semifinals, they went head to head against England and eventually beat them by seven runs.
New Zealand did not have a great start to the campaign especially in the Super Eight as they won just once in three games but still made the Semifinals where they battered South Africa and won the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 69%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 31%
India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 242 runs with an average of 34.57 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign, in the last match he scored a century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
India and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India head into this game after three wins on the bounce, in the last game they beat England by seven runs.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand struggled in the Super Eight as they have one win in three games, they beat South Africa in the last outing.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
India have dominated this fixture in the past against New Zealand. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and India won the series 4-1.
Head to Head:
India : 16
New Zealand: 11
India vs New Zealand
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs New Zealand Top Batters
Sanju Samson to be India’ top batter
Sanju Samson continued his impressive run as he scored another half century in the last game and took his team over the line. He has scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert has struggled for consistency in recent games but has been sensational so far in this tournament. We expect him to play a key role once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant with the ball thus far, in the last game he bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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