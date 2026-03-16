287

Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Prediction

PAK

98%

Chance of Winning

NED

2%

Parimatch

1.03
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T20i

Sinhalese Sports Club

Pakistan take on Netherlands in the opening of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 07 at 11:00 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 181 runs, Salman Ali Agha is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2026.
  • With 2309 runs, Max O'Dowd is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this format.

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Pakistan vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Pakistan head into this series in brilliant form and would be hoping to carry their momentum in this campaign. Pakistan have won four of the last five matches. In the last series they went head to head against Australia and they dominated the series from the start and won the series 3-0.

Unlike their opponents, Netherlands have struggled for consistency in this format. They haven't played a T20 game since Sept 2025. In the last series they failed to show up against Bangladesh and they lost the series 2-0. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Pakistan’ chances of winning - 98%
  • Netherlands’ chances of winning - 02%

Pakistan vs Netherlands Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled to make an impact in this format. He wasn’t consistent in the BBL prior to this tournament and in the last series he scored 76 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Expectations are high once again for Bas de Leede to make an impact in this tournament. He has been one of the most consistent players for Netherland but we expect him to struggle against a quality bowling lineup.

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Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo and rain could have an impact during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Pakistan and Netherlands Player List

Playing

PAK
PAK
NED
NED
First TeamSecond Team
Ayub Saim

batsman

Levitt Michael

all rounder

O Dowd Max

batsman

Salman Agha

all rounder

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Azam Babar

batsman

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Khan Usman

batsman

Edwards Scott

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Nawaz Mohammad

all rounder

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have done so far in this calendar year, they won the last series against Australia 3-0.

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands haven’t played a T20 game since Sept 2025. They lost the last series against Bangladesh 2-0.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

T20i

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Icon

Pakistan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.03
Icon

Netherlands

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

12.50

Pakistan vs Netherlands Top Batters

Salman Ali Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter

Salman Ali Agha heads into this tournament in terrific form as he was brilliant in the last series against Australia. With 181 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max O’Dowd to be Netherlands’ top batter

Max O'Dowd has struggled for consistency regardless we are going to back him as he has been their standout batter and is the leading run scorer in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in T20 format. So far in this calendar year, he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Paul van Meekeren heads into this tournament as one of the most experienced players for Netherlands and we expect him to make a mark in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Pakistan will winPakistan have a perfect record in this fixture and have won four of the last five matches.
Compare Odds:Pakistan to win - 1.03
Netherlands to win - 12.50
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