Bas De Leede News View all If you want to get to know cricket player Bas De Leede, here you can find all the latest news about him, from what he eats and how he trains to the results of the last matches played. ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in their second Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Bas de Leede’s all-round performance, with two wickets and an unbeaten half-century, saw the Dutch restrict their opponents to 156/8 before chasing the total down in just 18 overs. Bas De Leede ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter feels for Trumpelmann who ends at receiving end of horrific mixup Bas De Leede AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase Bas De Leede Watch| Rory Burns channels his inner gully cricketer and misses run-out chance in Vitality Blast Bas De Leede ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Regis Chakabva gifts lifeline to walking-off Bas de Leede with hilarious triple fumble

International career

Bas de Leede is part of the new group of Dutch cricket players. Cricket has always been around him. His father, Tim de Leede, played for the Netherlands in 29 One Day Internationals. Bas was born on 15 November 1999 and grew up in a cricket family. He started playing the sport at a young age. His move to the national team followed naturally. Still, Bas has shown that he can succeed through his own skills. He does not only follow his father's path but builds his own name in international cricket.

2017

November 29: Made his first-class debut for the Netherlands against Namibia in the ICC Intercontinental Cup.

2018

February: Added to the Netherlands squad for the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier after Stephan Myburgh’s injury.

June 12: Made his T20 International debut vs Ireland in the Netherlands Tri-Nation Series at Rotterdam.

July: Named in the Netherlands ODI squad for the series against Nepal.

August 1: Made his ODI debut vs Nepal at Amstelveen.

2021

September: Selected in the Netherlands squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2022

T20 World Cup Qualifier (Zimbabwe): Netherlands’ standout performer. Scored 170 runs at an average of 56. Took 9 wickets at an average of 9.00.

ICC T20 World Cup: Took 13 wickets, finishing joint second with Sam Curran. Helped the Netherlands secure a top-eight finish.



2023

January 24: Named ICC Associate Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

World Cup Qualifier

July: Produced a historic all-round performance vs Scotland: First Dutch player and 4th ever to score a century and take a fifer in the same ODI. First ever to score 120+ runs and take 5 wickets in an ODI. Player of the Match in a must-win game. Scored 123 off 92 balls. Took 5/52. Helped the Netherlands qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Became:



Cricket World Cup (India)

October: Made his World Cup debut.

Against Pakistan: Took 4/62. Scored 67 runs. Became the first in ODI history to score 50+ and take 4+ wickets in back-to-back ODIs. Formed the 7th father-son World Cup duo with father Tim de Leede. Equalled his father's 4-wicket haul in World Cups.

Against Australia: Conceded 115 runs in 10 overs – most in ODI history. Victim of Glenn Maxwell’s record 40-ball century.

Against India (final group stage match): Dismissed Rohit Sharma. Became the Netherlands’ all-time highest wicket-taker in World Cups (15 wickets). Set the record for most wickets in a single World Cup edition by a Dutch player.



2024

May: Named in the squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Tournament held from June 1–29. Key player for the Dutch, showing all-round skills. Matches: 34 Runs: 677 (Avg: 30) Wickets: 30 (Avg: 8)

T20I Stats by 2024: November 16: Played final T20I (to date) vs Oman at Al Amerat – scored 5 off 7 balls.



2025

March 13: Played final ODI (to date) vs Namibia at Windhoek – scored 0 (run out).

Career Stats Overview (as of March 2025)

ODI Career

Matches: 50

Runs: 1,111 | Average: 25

Fours: 79 | Sixes: 20

Best bowling: 5/52

ICC ODI Batting Ranking: 99th (409 points)

T20I Career

Matches: 41

Runs: 722 | Average: 26

Fours: 52 | Sixes: 18

Leagues Participation

Bas de Leede played for MI Emirates in the 2022 season of the International League T20. In 2024, he returned to the tournament representing the Desert Vipers.

International League T20

Bas de Leede started to get attention from franchise teams after his strong games in international cricket. In August 2022, he joined MI Emirates. This came after he took 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup and became the second-best wicket-taker. In January 2024, he moved to Desert Vipers for the new ILT20 season. Teams valued his skills with both bat and ball.

Year Team Notes 2022 MI Emirates Signed after strong T20 World Cup performance with 13 wickets. 2023 – Missed season due to Netherlands national team matches. 2024 Desert Vipers Joined Desert Vipers in January for the new ILT20 season.

Domestic career

Bas de Leede started his domestic career at a young age and quickly became one of the most promising talents in Dutch cricket. He debuted in First Class cricket for the Netherlands against Namibia in November 2017, scoring an unbeaten half-century in the second innings. Even as a teenager, he was seen as a potential leader for the Dutch team, with the nickname "Prince of Voorburg" reflecting his potential.

In July 2019, Bas was chosen to play for the Rotterdam Rhinos in the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was canceled. He later played for Durham in the 2023-2024 Vitality Blast season. During a match against Surrey on 3 September 2024, Durham scored 162 runs but lost by five wickets.

He played his first List A match for the Netherlands in 2017 against Zim Select. His T20 debut came in June 2018 against Ireland. His latest List A game took place in March 2025 against Namibia, and his last T20 appearance was in November 2024 against Oman.

Records and achievements

Bas de Leede has achieved several important records in his cricket career. Here are some of his key milestones:

Associate Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023: The ICC announced Bas as the winner on January 24, 2023, for his strong performances, including his role in helping the Netherlands qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Most wickets in a Cricket World Cup for the Netherlands: In the 2023 World Cup, he took 16 wickets, breaking the record held by his father, Tim de Leede, who took 14 wickets in the 2003 World Cup.

Most runs conceded per innings in an ODI: He set this record by conceding 115 runs in 10 overs against Australia at the 2023 World Cup.

First Dutch player to score 50+ runs and take 5 wickets in a T20I: Bas became the first Dutch player to achieve this feat in a T20I match.

Highest score in a CWC ODI match: He scored 123 runs off 92 balls in the 2023 World Cup against Scotland.

Player of the Match: 2023 World Cup Qualifiers – In July 2023, he was awarded Player of the Match for his performance against Scotland in the World Cup qualification match.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Bas de Leede is ranked 99th in the ICC ODI batting rankings, with 409 points as of 2023.

Personal life

Bas de Leede has a balanced personal life with a strong focus on his career and family. Here’s a brief look at some key aspects:

Finance

Bas de Leede has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Family

He is the son of Tim de Leede, a famous figure in Dutch cricket. His cousin, Babette de Leede, is a wicketkeeper for the Netherlands Women’s team. His younger brother, Stijn, has played cricket for the Dutch age-group teams.

Cars and House

As of October 2023, Bas lives in Nootdorp, Netherlands. He owns a Toyota Prius.

Scandals

In December 2024, Bas received a warning for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during a match against Pakistan. He used inappropriate language in the 17th over of the game. Bas admitted his mistake and accepted the penalty, which added one demerit point to his record. This was his first breach in 24 months.

Fans

After his strong performance in the 2023 World Cup, many fans expected him to get a contract with an IPL team. He has 10,000 followers on Instagram.