South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction
SA
64%
Chance of Winning
NEW
36%
Parimatch
T20i
Eden Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 268 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this campaign.
- With 216 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this campaign.
South Africa vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
South Africa have been flawless so far in this campaign. They ended the group stages with a perfect record and in the next round they were perfect once again in the Super Eight. They would be hoping to make the finals once again this term. In the last match they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets.
New Zealand have struggled to make an impact in the Super Eight as they made the Semifinals even though they have managed one win in the last three games. In the last match they lost against England by four wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 64%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 36%
South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Dewald Brevis struggled for consistency in the group stages but has been sensational in the Super Eight. In the last two games, Brevis has scored 45 and 42 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 189 runs with an average of 37.80 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
South Africa and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Miller David
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have been flawless in this campaign as they have seven wins in seven games thus far.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand struggled in the Super Eight as they have managed one win in the last three games.
South Africa vs New Zealand Head to Head
South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against New Zealand 12-07. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and South Africa won the game.
Head to Head:
South Africa: 12
New Zealand: 07
South Africa vs New Zealand
T20i
Eden Gardens, null
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs New Zealand Top Batters
Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter
Aiden Markram did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert has struggled for consistency in recent games but bounced back in the last outing and scored 35 of 25 balls. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant with the ball thus far, in the last game he bagged three wickets. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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