South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction SA 64 % Chance of Winning NEW 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR South Africa take on New Zealand in the Semifinals of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 04 at 07:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

South Africa have been flawless so far in this campaign. They ended the group stages with a perfect record and in the next round they were perfect once again in the Super Eight. They would be hoping to make the finals once again this term. In the last match they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets.

New Zealand have struggled to make an impact in the Super Eight as they made the Semifinals even though they have managed one win in the last three games. In the last match they lost against England by four wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa’ chances of winning - 64%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 36%

South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Dewald Brevis struggled for consistency in the group stages but has been sensational in the Super Eight. In the last two games, Brevis has scored 45 and 42 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 189 runs with an average of 37.80 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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South Africa vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

South Africa and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been flawless in this campaign as they have seven wins in seven games thus far.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand struggled in the Super Eight as they have managed one win in the last three games.

South Africa vs New Zealand Head to Head

South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against New Zealand 12-07. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head:

South Africa: 12

New Zealand: 07

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South Africa vs New Zealand Top Batters

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter

Aiden Markram did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert has struggled for consistency in recent games but bounced back in the last outing and scored 35 of 25 balls. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant with the ball thus far, in the last game he bagged three wickets. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.