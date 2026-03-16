Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction
SRI
42%
Chance of Winning
PAK
58%
Parimatch
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 208 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this tournament.
- With 283 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this campaign.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka were brilliant in the group stages as they dominated and eventually made the Super Eight. In the Super Eight their batting lineup failed to show up as they lost back to back games and have been knocked out this term. In the last game they struggled against New Zealand as they lost the game by 61 runs.
Much like their opponents, Pakistan struggled in the batting department in the last outing against England. Pakistan were in the driving seat in the game but they lost the game by two wickets and need a win in the final game to stay in contention. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 42%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 58%
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Kusal Mendis did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been outstanding this season and has scored 197 runs which includes three half centuries which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last innings even though he scored well, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Zaman Fakhar
batsman
Asalanka Charith
batsman
Salman Agha
all rounder
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Nafay Khawaja Muhammad
batsman
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Nawaz Mohammad
all rounder
Liyanage Janith
batsman
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Shah Naseem
bowler
Ahmed Abrar
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Khan Usman
all rounder
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost back to back games and have been knocked out in this tournament.
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s first game against New Zealand was called off due to rain and they lost the last game against England.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head
Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 17-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and Sri Lanka won the game.
Head to Head:
Sri Lanka: 12
Pakistan: 17
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational and with 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored a brilliant half century. With 283 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usman Tariq to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Usman Tariq has been the stand out bowler for Pakistan in this campaign. In the last innings he bagged two wickets against England. With ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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