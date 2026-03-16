Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction SRI 42 % Chance of Winning PAK 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the 50th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 28 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were brilliant in the group stages as they dominated and eventually made the Super Eight. In the Super Eight their batting lineup failed to show up as they lost back to back games and have been knocked out this term. In the last game they struggled against New Zealand as they lost the game by 61 runs.

Much like their opponents, Pakistan struggled in the batting department in the last outing against England. Pakistan were in the driving seat in the game but they lost the game by two wickets and need a win in the final game to stay in contention. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 42%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 58%

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Kusal Mendis did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been outstanding this season and has scored 197 runs which includes three half centuries which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last innings even though he scored well, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost back to back games and have been knocked out in this tournament.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s first game against New Zealand was called off due to rain and they lost the last game against England.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 17-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and Sri Lanka won the game.

Head to Head:

Sri Lanka: 12

Pakistan: 17

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational and with 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored a brilliant half century. With 283 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Usman Tariq has been the stand out bowler for Pakistan in this campaign. In the last innings he bagged two wickets against England. With ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.