United States of America vs Netherlands Match Prediction
USA
40%
Chance of Winning
NED
60%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 365 runs, Monank Patel was the leading run scorer for United States of America in 2025.
- With 2314 runs, Max O'Dowd is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this format.
United States of America vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
United States of America have found it tough in this campaign. They went head to head against India in the opening game and even though they played well, they lost the game by 29 runs. In the last game they went head to head against Pakistan and they lost the game by 32 runs.
Netherlands did not play well in the opening game as they lost against Pakistan by three wickets but in the last game they managed to turn things around against Namibia as they won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United States of America’ chances of winning - 40%
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 60%
United States of America vs Netherlands Prediction & Tips 2026
Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format but he has struggled to make an impact in this campaign and in the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. In the last game he scored 72 off 48 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
United States of America vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
United States of America and Netherlands Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Patel Monank
wicket keeper
Levitt Michael
all rounder
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
O Dowd Max
batsman
Mukkamalla Saiteja
batsman
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Edwards Scott
wicket keeper
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin
batsman
Singh Harmeet
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Mohsin Mohammad
no information yet
Dutt Aryan
bowler
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
van der Merwe Roelof
all rounder
Kenjige Nosthush
bowler
Klein Kyle
bowler
Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Team Form
United States of America Team Form
United States of America have struggled thus far as they have lost two games on the bounce.
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands did not have a great start but in the last game they registered their first win of the campaign.
United States of America vs Netherlands
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
USA
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Netherlands
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United States of America vs Netherlands Top Batters
Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter
Monank Patel struggled in the last game against Pakistan regardless we are going to back him once again as with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter
Michael Levitt was sensational last year for Netherlands as he was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side. In the two games he has scored 24 and 28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United States of America vs Netherlands Top Bowlers
Kaleem Sana to be United States of America’ top bowler
Kaleem Sana struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for United States of America and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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