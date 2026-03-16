United States of America vs Netherlands Match Prediction USA 40 % Chance of Winning NED 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR United States of America takes on Netherlands in the 21st game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 07:00 PM IST.

United States of America vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

United States of America have found it tough in this campaign. They went head to head against India in the opening game and even though they played well, they lost the game by 29 runs. In the last game they went head to head against Pakistan and they lost the game by 32 runs.

Netherlands did not play well in the opening game as they lost against Pakistan by three wickets but in the last game they managed to turn things around against Namibia as they won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.

United States of America’ chances of winning - 40%

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 60%

United States of America vs Netherlands Prediction & Tips 2026

Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format but he has struggled to make an impact in this campaign and in the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. In the last game he scored 72 off 48 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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United States of America vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

United States of America and Netherlands Player List

Team Form

United States of America Team Form

United States of America have struggled thus far as they have lost two games on the bounce.

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands did not have a great start but in the last game they registered their first win of the campaign.

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United States of America vs Netherlands Top Batters

Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter

Monank Patel struggled in the last game against Pakistan regardless we are going to back him once again as with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter

Michael Levitt was sensational last year for Netherlands as he was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side. In the two games he has scored 24 and 28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United States of America vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Kaleem Sana to be United States of America’ top bowler

Kaleem Sana struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for United States of America and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.