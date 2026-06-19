Milind Kumar

Milind Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Milind Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Texas Super Kings

USA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches466558
Innings383118
Overs390.2106.232.4
Balls---
Maidens5200
Runs1223602267
Wickets33125
Avg37.0650.1653.4
SR70.9653.1639.2
Eco3.135.668.17
BB622
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches466558
Innings756152
Not outs111412
Runs298820231176
Balls Faced487825181047
Avg46.6843.0429.4
SR61.2580.34112.32
Fours402201113
Fifties15186
Sixies302421
Highest26110364
Hundreds910

Milind Kumar Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

121

TEX

TEX

(5 ov.) 33/2

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

Milind Kumar News

View all

If you are ready to start learning all about cricketer Milind Kumar, then we have collected the latest news about him for you, such as incidents on the field of play, past match results and personal records.

‌USA vs WI | Twitter goes crazy as Shai Hope launches hat-trick of sixes to leave USA annihilated

‌USA vs WI | Twitter goes crazy as Shai Hope launches hat-trick of sixes to leave USA annihilated

Opportunities are rare, but when they arise, it's crucial to seize them and maximize your potential. Shai Hope did a similar after replacing injured Brandon King at the top when he bludgeoned a hat trick of sixes after notching up a 26-ball fifty as West Indies and USA went loggerheads in Barbados.

Milind Kumar10:44 PM, 06 October, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Elite Group C - Tamil Nadu, Services register dominant wins yet again

Milind Kumar05:33 PM, 24 September, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Elite Group C - Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Tripura start season on winning note

Milind Kumar12:10 PM, 27 August, 2019

Ranji Trophy | Milind Kumar confirms joining Tripura for upcoming domestic season

Milind Kumar07:35 PM, 08 August, 2019

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Milind Kumar parts ways with Sikkim after path-breaking season

International career

Milind Kumar (born 15 February 1991) is an Indian-born cricketer. He plays for the United States national team. Before moving to America, he played domestic cricket in India for Delhi, Sikkim, and Tripura. He also played for Brothers Union in Bangladesh. He bats right-handed and bowls occasional off-spin.

His international career in the USA started in 2024. He joined the national squad and took part in key matches. His performances helped him gain recognition.

  • March 2024 – Selected for the United States squad in the T20I series against Canada.
  • 7 April 2024 – Debut match for the USA in a T20I against Canada.
  • 24 September 2024 – Scored 155 ODI points in a match against the UAE at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. First player to achieve this record.
  • As of 2024 – Played 10 matches, scored 364 points in his AUDI career, with an average of 52 points per game.
  • 23 February 2025 – Played in the final T20I against Oman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Scored 56 points from 38 goals. Named Player of the Match.

Leagues Participation

Milind Kumar took part in different cricket leagues in India and the USA. He played in some tournaments, while in others, he remained in the squad without getting a chance on the field.

Major League Cricket

In June 2023, Kumar joined the Texas Super Kings for their first season in Major League Cricket.
By the end of the 2024 season, he scored 29 runs for the team.
On 23 July 2024, in the MLC final, he made 29 runs from 28 balls.
In the 2024 season, Kumar played 8 matches for Texas Super Kings.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Texas Super Kings

Joined for the first season

2024

Texas Super Kings

Played 8 matches, scored 29 runs

Indian Premier League

Milind Kumar was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but never played in a match. Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) signed him in 2014. In 2019, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams included him in the squad, but he did not get a chance to play.

Year

Team

Notes

2014

Delhi Daredevils

Squad member, did not play

2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad member, did not play

Domestic career

Milind Kumar played in Indian domestic cricket before moving to the USA. He started with Delhi and later joined Sikkim. In the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, he scored 1,331 runs, the highest in the tournament.

Delhi Daredevils bought him in 2014 for INR 10 lakh. In 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for INR 20 lakh but released him before the 2020 season.

In August 2019, he joined India Green for the Duleep Trophy. The same month, he left Sikkim before the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

In 2021, he moved to the USA and played in the Minor League Cricket tournament. In 2023, Texas Super Kings selected him for Major League Cricket.

Records and achievements

Milind Kumar has reached important milestones in domestic and international cricket. His performances have set records in different tournaments.

  • Batting: Highest score – 155
  • Bowling: Best figures – 2/15
  • 2018–19 Ranji Trophy: Scored the most runs with 1,331
  • ODI Record: First player to score 155 in a match – September 24, 2024, against UAE
  • Second-highest individual ODI score by an American player – 155

He has not won international awards, but his performances in domestic cricket have been strong. His consistency with the bat has made him a key player in many tournaments.

Personal life

Milind Kumar, a well-known cricketer, keeps his personal life private. Here is some information about him off the field:

Family

Milind Kumar was born on 15 February 1991 in Delhi, India, to Suman Kumar, who worked as a banker. Before moving to the United States, he worked at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Finance

Milind Kumar’s net worth is around $1 million. This includes his earnings from cricket, sponsorship deals, and participation in leagues like the IPL and Major League Cricket. His net worth could increase as his career continues.

Scandals

Milind Kumar struggled in his international debut. He had a tough time in the T20 Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. His performance in Major League Cricket (MLC) also suffered, with just 50 runs in seven innings. After this, Milind changed his approach to the game. He reached out to his coach, Haresh Kumar, for advice, which led to changes in his bat grip and swing. He also started practicing meditation and breathing exercises, suggested by the Super Kings' mental fitness coach, which helped him stay calm during the game.

Fans

Milind Kumar has around 5,000 followers on Instagram, where he interacts with his fans.

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