West Indies vs Nepal Match Prediction
WI
92%
Chance of Winning
NEP
8%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 320 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2026.
- With 509 runs, Kushal Bhurtel was the leading run scorer for Nepal in 2025.
West Indies vs Nepal Chance of Winning
West Indies headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact but so far in this campaign they have been outstanding as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against England and they won the game by 30 runs.
Nepal have had an underwhelming campaign so far this term. They were a lot of positives in the opening game even though they lost against England but in the last match they got battered by Italy as they lost the game by ten wickets. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 92%
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 08%
West Indies vs Nepal Prediction & Tips 2026
Brandon King was brilliant for West Indies prior to this tournament as he scored 177 runs in five games. He was brilliant in the opening game, even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Aasif Sheikh struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format and scored 394 runs last year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
West Indies and Nepal Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
King Brandon
batsman
Bhurtel Kushal
no information yet
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Sheikh Aasif
wicket keeper
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Kumar Rohit
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Airee Dipendra
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Sheikh Aarif
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Bam Lokesh
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Jha Gulshan
bowler
Forde Matthew
bowler
Kami Sompal
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Kc Karan
all rounder
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Yadav Nandan
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Lamichhane Sandeep
bowler
Team Form
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have been brilliant so far as they have won back to back games and are at the top of the table.
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have struggled to make an impact as they have lost both games so far and are fifth on the table.
West Indies vs Nepal
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nepal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies vs Nepal Top Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer had an incredible start to the campaign as he scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 23. He is the leading run scorer in 2026 for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter
Kushal Bhurtel struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Nepal and was their leading run scorer last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against England. We expect him to have a similar impact once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments