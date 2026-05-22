England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I Match Prediction ENG 60 % Chance of Winning NZL 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are now getting ready for the second T20I clash between England Women and New Zealand Women. This match will be played on 23 May at 7:00 PM IST at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. England Women started the series with a 7-wicket victory, as they now aim for another win to seal the series. On the other hand, the New Zealand Women will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to level the score.

Who will win? England Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have not lost any of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.

Sophie Devine has scored 14 runs off 9 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.

Sophia Dunkley has scored 28 runs off 29 balls against Jess Kerr, while Kerr has dismissed her once.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the second T20I with a higher chance of winning. Noting their unbeaten record against New Zealand Women, the team will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Alice Capsey, who scored 74 runs off 51 balls, and Lauren Bell, who took 2 wickets at an average of 11.50. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will rely on their winning momentum to turn the tables. A win in the next game is necessary for the team to keep the series alive. They have players such as Sophie Devine, who scored 45 runs off 22 balls, and Bree Illing, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9.50.

England Women Chances of Winning: 60%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 40%

England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women have continued their dominance in the T20I series against New Zealand. While they may not have been able to win the ODI series, the team will be taking the second T20I as an opportunity to seal the series. In the next game, they take the home-ground advantage, and they are also unbeaten against the Kiwis in recent games. They have batters such as Sophia Dunkley, who scored 8 runs off 8 balls, and Heather Knight, who scored 19 runs off 17 balls. Charlie Dean took 2 wickets in the game at an average of 14.50.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women will have to pull off a thriller in the second T20I to keep the series alive. The Kiwis were able to do well in the ODI series, as they ensured that the series didn't go England's way. Now they would rely on their winning momentum to keep the T20I series alive. They have batters such as Maddy Green, who scored 23 runs off 28 balls, and Isabella Gaze, who scored 12 runs off 19 balls. Jess Kerr managed to take just one wicket at an economy of 11.50.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to England Women. This venue has hosted 3 T20Is, out of which 2 were won by the chasing team, and one was won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, and it comes down to 132 in the second innings. Looking at the historic records at this venue, the toss-winning team is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 60% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 60% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

England Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have continued their winning momentum in this series. Now the team is having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to secure another win to take the series. They have players such as Linsey Smith, who took a wicket at an economy of 2.50, and Freya Kemp, who scored 31 runs off 20 balls.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women just had their winning momentum affected with its recent game. Still, the team is having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to win the next match. They have players such as Suzie Bates, who went at an economy of 4, and Izzy Sharp, who scored 26 runs off 20 balls.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley is still leading the run-scoring charts for England Women in this format. She has managed to score 272 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 34.

Amelia Kerr has dominated with the bat for New Zealand Women in this format. She has scored a total of 533 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 66.63.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell has been a star with the ball for England Women. She has managed to take 15 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 6.58.

Jess Kerr has constantly contributed with the ball for New Zealand Women. Over her last 10 games, she has taken 14 wickets at an economy of 6.69.