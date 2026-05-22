Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 46 % Chance of Winning PBKS 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The playoffs race in the Indian Premier League gets more exciting, as Lucknow Super Giants will be going against Punjab Kings. This match will be played on 23 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants will be heading to this game after losing their previous one to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 23 runs. Will Punjab Kings be able to reach the playoffs by breaking their winning streak or not?

Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Marsh has scored 36 runs off 21 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him three times.

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 19 runs off 12 balls against Prince Yadav, while Prince is yet to take his wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will enter their final league stage game being the favourites to win. The team has been strong against LSG in the recent games, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 473 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.30, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 34.92. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to end the campaign on a positive note. The team also takes the home-ground advantage in the match against PBKS. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 563 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.30, and Mohsin Khan, who took 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.36.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 46%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have been standing at the bottom of the table for a long time. With just 4 wins and 9 losses in 13 matches, the team now remains eager to at least end the tournament with a win. In the upcoming match against PBKS, Lucknow will still be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to some extent. They have batters such as Josh Inglis, who has scored 194 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.50, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 286 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.60. Prince Yadav has taken 16 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 26.68.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are still not able to regain their momentum in this tournament. With 6 wins and 6 losses in 13 games, the team stands at the brink of the playoffs. A win would take Punjab Kings over the line, and the match against LSG brings such an opportunity. Still, PBKS has been on a winning streak against LSG in recent games. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 397 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44.11, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 364 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.33. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 36.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The ultimate clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which gives LSG the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 9 T20Is, where 5 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 4 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 25% Humidity 29° - 43° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 25% Humidity 29° - 43° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have lost their winning momentum as they head into this game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five matches, as they aim to end the campaign on a positive note. They have players such as Shahbaz Ahmed, who took 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 26, and Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 232 runs in 13 innings at an average of 19.11.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings are still eager to find their winning momentum back this season. The team has lost all of its last five games this season, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Harpreet Brar, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an economy of 7.50, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 441 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.09.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh has been the star with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants, as he continues to contribute well. He has scored 499 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.90.

Cooper Connolly has been the star batsman for Punjab Kings in this season. He has managed to score 365 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.56.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav continues to take wickets consistently for Lucknow Super Giants. Over his last 10 games, he has managed to take 11 wickets at an economy of 8.58.

Arshdeep Singh has found his form back with the ball for Punjab Kings. He has been able to take 14 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.75.