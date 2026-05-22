Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast Match Prediction WOR 47 % Chance of Winning NOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 15th match of the T20 Blast will feature Worcestershire going against one of the key contenders of this tournament, Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 24 May at 7:00 PM IST at the County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire will be eager to maintain its winning momentum even in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will look at this game as an opportunity to maintain its strong run in this format.

Who will win? Worcestershire Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.

Ethan Brookes, from Worcestershire, has scored 786 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.35.

Ravi Bopara, from Northamptonshire, has scored 9948 runs in 453 innings at an average of 28.10.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter their upcoming match against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravi Bopara, who scored 9948 runs in 453 innings at an average of 28.10, and Ben Sanderson, who took 131 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 23.20. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be a close contender in this game. The team has maintained a winning momentum and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Ethan Brookes, who scored 786 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.35, and Ben Dwarshuis, who took 237 wickets in 186 innings at an average of 23.34.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 47%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire will be having high hopes for the current season, noting the form in which they ended the last. But the match against Northamptonshire comes as a big challenge for the team, as they have lost the majority of games against them lately. Still, Worcestershire will be relying on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Adam Hose, who scored 4297 runs in 178 innings at an average of 29.03, and Gareth Roderick, who scored 750 runs in 53 innings at an average of 18.75. Tom Taylor took 80 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 24.71.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has entered this tournament as a strong contender for the title. With a strong winning record against Worcestershire, the team will look at the next game as an opportunity to continue their momentum and rank up in the standings. They have batters such as David Willey, who scored 4838 runs in 274 innings at an average of 21.89, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who scored 1504 runs in 62 innings at an average of 25.93. George Scrimshaw also took 96 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 21.72.

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire will be played at the County Ground in New Road, which means Worcestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The team which batted first at this venue went on to score 148, while the chasing team went on to score 151 runs. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 54% 13° - 28° C 5 kmph

Sunny 54% 13° - 28° C 5 kmph

Worcestershire and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has maintained a strong form in the shortest format of the game. The team has won more of its last five games, which makes them eager to continue the form even in the next game. They have players such as Fateh Singh, who took 11 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 28.72, and Kashif Ali, who scored 827 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.06.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has also been on a winning momentum in this tournament. With the team holding more wins than losses in its last five games, it will look to this game as an opportunity to carry on its winning momentum. They have players such as David Willey, who took 371 wickets in 348 innings at an average of 23.99, and Saif Zaib, who scored 1625 runs in 84 innings at an average of 25.

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Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Ethan Brookes is a key batting asset for Worcestershire in the tournament. He has managed to score 786 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.35.

Ravi Bopara has been a classy batsman for Northamptonshire in this format. He has been able to score 9948 runs in 453 innings at an average of 28.10.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the next game. He has taken 237 wickets in 186 innings at an average of 23.34.

Ben Sanderson continues to contribute with the ball for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has taken 131 wickets in 106 innings in this format at an average of 23.20.