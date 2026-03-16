India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 73 % Chance of Winning NEW 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the final game of the five match series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 21 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India head into this series after what was a disappointing performance in the ODI format against New Zealand who have dominated the ODIs in the last 12 months. Now both sides face off in the T20 format which would be the final series before the World Cup for both sides. India would be hoping to bounce back in this series.

New Zealand headed into this series after one of the best series win for the visitors who have struggled against India in ODI format. Even though New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format, we expect them to be competitive. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 73%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 27%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Surya Kumar Yadav head into this series struggling to make an impact in the last 12 months. His form has been a cause of concern 218 runs with an average of 13.62 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra has been solid for New Zealand in T20 format as he has scored 309 runs with an average of 30.90 and we expect him to do well once again and to score high in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Nagpur during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have done well in T20Is as they have one defeat in the last eight matches and in the last series they beat South Africa.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format but in the last series they beat West Indies 3-1.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Even though Abhishek Sharma has struggled in the last series against South Africa, we expect him to bounce back as he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Robinson has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand in this format. He has scored 402 runs in 2025 and is the second highest run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy has been sublime in the T20Is and will play a key role in the T20 World Cup. In 2025 he bagged 36 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has been sensational for New Zealand in the T20Is as he has been the standout bowler for his side. With 35 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.