India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 78 % Chance of Winning NEW 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the third game of the five match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India continued their domination in the last game as they took a 2-0 lead in this series. India opted to chase in the series and they conceded 208 runs, India managed to chase down the target in the 16th over and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. They will be hoping to seal the series in the upcoming game.

Even though New Zealand won the last series against West Indies, they have struggled for consistency in the T20 format. So far this series has been a struggle as they have struggled in the bowling department and have lost both games thus far. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 78%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 22%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Surya Kumar Yadav has struggled for form in this format as he has been inconsistent but so far in this series he has done well and scored a half century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra did not have a great start to the series as he struggled in the opening game but in the last match he bounced back and scored 44 off 26 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Guwahati during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have done well in T20Is as they have one defeat in the last ten matches, they lead the series 2-0.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have struggled for consistency in the T20 format, they have been battered in both games thus far.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the standout batter for India in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter

Glenn Phillips had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 19 off 13 balls, Phillips was sensational in the opening game as he scored 78 off 40 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler in this format and has bagged three wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has been the shining light in what has been a dismal bowling display by New Zealand. He has been brilliant in the first two games and has the best bowling figures in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.