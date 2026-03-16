Facts: With 379 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this series.

With 219 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this series.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia have dominated this series thus far as they have sealed the series and retained the Ashes after just three games and would be hoping to continue their domination in the remaining two matches as they hope to make the WTC finals once again this term. In the last match Australia won the tie by 82 runs.

Even though England showed some fighting spirit in the last game, this has been a disappointing series for the visitors thus far as they have been battered in all departments. England would be hoping to register their first win in this fixture. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 77%

England’ chances of winning - 23%

Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025

Steven Smith missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up. He has done well so far in this series and we expect him to play a key role in this tie and to score well in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley has struggled for consistency but has done well so far in this campaign. In the second innings in the last outing, he scored 85 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. Last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

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Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Australia and England Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia head into this game after a dominant display in the first three games, they lead the series 3-0.

England Team Form

England would be hoping to end the series on a high as they trail 3-0 and have lost each of the last four games.

Australia vs England Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against England 155-112. Both sides have played three games thus far in this series and Australia lead the series 3-0.

Head to Head:

Australia: 155

England: 112

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head continued his domination in the last game as he scored another century, so far in this series he has scored two centuries and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 219 runs, he is the leading run scorer for England in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’ top bowler

Mitchell Starc struggled in the first innings in the last game but in the second innings he bagged three wickets. He remains the leading wicket taker in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brydon Carse to be England’ top bowler

Brydon Carse has been the standout bowler for England in this series, In the last outing he bagged five wickets and with 14 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.