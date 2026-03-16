Australia vs England Match Prediction AUS 69 % Chance of Winning ENG 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia take on England in the final game of the 2025-26 Ashes at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 04 at 05:00 AM IST.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia struggled to make an impact in the last game as they got battered in the Boxing Day Test match against their arch rivals England as they lost their first game in this WTC cycle. The game ended in two days and Australia lost the game by four wickets. Australia still lead the series 3-1.

With the series already lost for the visitors, England managed to register their first win in the last game and would be hoping to end the series on a high. We do not expect England to make any changes in the lineup. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 69%

England’ chances of winning - 31%

Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025

Steven Smith has had a decent game in the last outing as he was one of the better batters for Australia in the last game. Even though we haven’t seen Smith score big thus far, we expect him to do well once again in this game.

Zak Crawley has had a decent campaign thus far but his struggle for consistency has been pretty evident in this campaign as in the last game he scored 5 and 37 and we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. Last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Australia and England Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia registered their first loss in this WTC finals but are still favourites to make the WTC Finals this term.

England Team Form

England managed to register their first win in this series in the last game but still trail the series 3-1.

Australia vs England Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against England 155-113. In the last game England beat Australia with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Australia: 155

England: 113

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head continued his brilliance in the last game as he scored 46 in the second innings and was the leading run scorer for Australia. He remains the leading run scorer in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 234 runs, he is one of the leading run scorers in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’ top bowler

Mitchell Starc was once again impressive in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the match. He remains the leading wicket taker for Australia in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Tongue to be England’ top bowler

Josh Tongue heads into this game after a phenomenal performance in the last game as he bagged five wickets in the first innings and followed with two wickets in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.