Facts: With 346 runs, Rachin Ravindra is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025.

With 475 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand have been unbeaten in the Test format in this calendar year, they have only played three games thus far. They beat Zimbabwe 2-0 and in the last match they only managed a draw against West Indies. Even though they have been unbeaten this year, New Zealand would be hoping to take a lead in the upcoming game.

West Indies headed into this series after a disappointing tour of India prior to this series, they once again failed to compete and lost the series 2-0. In the last match West Indies can take some positives as they drew against New Zealand. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 92%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 08%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Devon Conway has struggled for consistency this year and his struggles continued in the opening game as he scored 0 and 37 which makes us believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves had an outstanding game in the last outing as he scored 202* runs and secured a draw for his team. So far he has scored 424 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Wellington during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Windy

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Windy

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand haven’t played much Test cricket thus far, they beat Zimbabwe 2-0 and in the last game they drew against West Indies.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are winless in the last three matches, they lost the series against India 2-0 and they drew the last game.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

New Zealand have had an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 17-13. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

New Zealand: 17

West Indies: 13

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New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top batter

Rachin Ravindra was sensational in the last game as he scored a brilliant century in the last game. With 346 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope has been the standout batter for West Indies as he has been outstanding in this calendar year. In the last match Hope scored a brilliant century in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Matt Henry has been brilliant in this format for New Zealand. He was solid in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the first innings and is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kemar Roach to be West Indies’ top bowler

Kemar Roach had a sensational start to the series as he was outstanding in the last outing. Roach bagged seven wickets in the last match which includes a fifer in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.