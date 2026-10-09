Match details Central Stags vs Otago Volts First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026

First class

Napier

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foxcroft Dean, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rutherford Hamish, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

Match has not started yet