Match details Central Stags vs Otago Volts First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026
First class
Napier
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|McLean Park
|City
|Napier
|Capacity
|19700
|Ends
|Centennial Stand End
|Hosts to
|Embankment End
Match has not started yet