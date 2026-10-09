Squads Central Stags vs Otago Volts First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026

First class

Napier

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

Playing

CST
CST
OVO
OVO
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Chu Max

wicket keeper

Bruce Tom

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Wiggins Bayley

wicket keeper

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Young Will

batsman

Bench

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet