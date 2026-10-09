Squads Central Stags vs Otago Volts First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026
First class
Napier
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bacon Matthew Boyce
bowler
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Chu Max
wicket keeper
Bruce Tom
batsman
Cumming Jacob Mark
all rounder
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Field Joey
all rounder
Georgeson Luke
all rounder
Hay Gregory Robert
batsman
Gibson Jacob Michael
bowler
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Johnson Llewellyn Cullen
batsman
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Lockrose Ben
bowler
Randell Brett
bowler
McKay Jarrod
bowler
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
Muller Travis
bowler
Tickner Blair
bowler
Parkes Thorn Kiwa
batsman
Toole Raymond
bowler
Phillips Dale
batsman
Wiggins Bayley
wicket keeper
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Young Will
batsman
Rutherford Hamish
batsman
Match has not started yet