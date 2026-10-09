Match details Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 18.11.2026

First class

Napier

CST
CST
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Conway Devon, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

Match has not started yet