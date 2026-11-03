Match details Bengal vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

BEN
BEN
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Kaif, Ahmed Shahbaz, Chatterjee Subham, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kaif MD, Kumar Mukesh, Mandal Soumyadip, Paul Ankur, Porel Abhishek, Pramanik Pradipta, Shami Mohammed, Shukla Ankit
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Shreyansh, Biswal Badal, Choudhary Gourav, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, K Beja Sambit, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Omkar, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Rathva Ninad, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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