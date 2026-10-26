Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

HIM
HIM
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Shubham, Avikash, Bains Ankush, Guleria Arpit, Kalia Hritik, Kalta Vaibhav, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Rana Jitender, Sandal Harshit, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Vasisht Akash, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Bhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bora Devendra, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Dhapola Deepak, Joshi Janmejay, Kandpal Vaibhav, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nischal Dega, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Aditya, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
Benchno information yet

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