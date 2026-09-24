Match details ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers List a National Cricket League, Women 14.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
ACT Meteors Squad
|Players
|Bowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
|Bench
|no information yet
New South Wales Breakers Squad
|Players
|Allen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Manuka Oval
|City
|Canberra
|Capacity
|14000
|Ends
|Pool End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet