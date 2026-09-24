Match details ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers List a National Cricket League, Women 16.12.2026

List a

Canberra

ACT
ACT
NSW
NSW

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

ACT Meteors Squad

PlayersBowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Breakers Squad

PlayersAllen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumManuka Oval
CityCanberra
Capacity14000
EndsPool End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet