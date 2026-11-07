Match details New South Wales Breakers vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 05.02.2027

List a

Sydney

NSW
NSW
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 05, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New South Wales Breakers Squad

PlayersAllen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersAery Ira, Day Sophie, Dulvin Samara, Faltum Nicole, Flintoff Tess, Garth Kim, Gill Hasrat, Hayward Ella, Henry Olivia, Illingworth Milly, Lanning Meg, McKenna Rhys, Molineux Sophie, Moloney Sasha, Noble Indigo, Perrin Mia, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Samuel Zoe, Strano Molly, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSydney Cricket Ground
CitySydney
Capacity46000
EndsPaddington End
Hosts toRandwick End

Match has not started yet