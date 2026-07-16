Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

List a

WOR
WOR
GLA
GLA

Playing

WOR
WOR
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet