Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Bishop Meg
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Churms Emily
batsman
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Maund Amy
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Match has not started yet