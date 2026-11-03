Match details Assam vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

ASM
ASM
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Deka Nihar, Dihingia Saurav, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Kuraishi Abdul Ajij, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Pegu Ruhinandan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
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Venue Guide

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