Match details Bengal vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
|Bench
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet