Match details Bengal vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

BEN
BEN
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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