Match details Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAditya Singh Dev, Agarwal Shubham, Desai Sanjeet, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Raut Mohit Rajesh, Sahu Harsh, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwari Vikalp, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Harsh, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
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