Match details Gujarat vs Saurashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

GUJ
GUJ
SAU
SAU

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
Benchno information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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