Match details Maharashtra vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
|Bench
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Bhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet