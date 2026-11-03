Match details Maharashtra vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

MAH
MAH
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet