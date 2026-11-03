Match details Punjab vs Chandigarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

PUN
PUN
CHA
CHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Gill Shubman, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhishek, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Sumit, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
Benchno information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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