Match details Railways vs Andhra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

RAI
RAI
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, khan Zubair Ali, Lal Varun Chaman, Marate Kush, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Pratham, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal
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Andhra Squad

PlayersBharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Dhanush Marathala, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Bodhala Vinay, Kumar Saurabh, Prasad SDNV, Raju Kalidindi Siva Narasimha, Raju Satyanarayana, Ram Jagarlapudi Saketh, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Nithish, Sandeep Kumar Chennuboina Sai, Sandeep Y, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Sudharsian Kodavandla, Varma Bhupathiraju Munish, Vijay Tripurana
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Venue Guide

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